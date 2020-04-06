Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 è il gioco Nintendo più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Final Fantasy VII Remake è ancora il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu, tuttavia The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 diventa l'esclusiva Nintendo più desiderata dai giocatori giapponesi, superando Bayonetta 3.

La Top 30 dei Most Wanted di Famitsu vede come detto FF7 al primo posto seguito da Tales of Arise e Resident Evil 3 Remake (ormai uscito) con Breath of the Wild 2 in quarta posizione.

Most Wanted Famitsu

  1. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1,606 voti
  2. [PS4] Tales of Arise – 654 voti
  3. [PS4] Resident Evil 3 – 560 voti
  4. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 – 426 voti
  5. [PS4] Trials of Mana – 371 voti
  6. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 353 voti
  7. [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 347 voti
  8. [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 – 326 voti
  9. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima – 297 voti
  10. [PS4] The Last of Us Part II – 252 voti
  11. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Hajimari no Kiseki – 244 voti
  12. [NSW] Trials of Mana – 231 voti
  13. [NSW] Rune Factory 5 – 219 voti
  14. [NSW] Ushiro – 210 voti
  15. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition – 210 voti
  16. [NSW] Momotaro Densetsu Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 202 voti
  17. [PS4] Genshin Impact – 178 voti
  18. [NSW] Bravely Default II – 161 voti
  19. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 146 voti
  20. [PSV] Anonymous;Code – 138 voti
  21. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno Reborn – 130 voti
  22. [PS4] Root Film – 119 voti
  23. [PS4] Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris – 117 voti
  24. [PS4] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – 111 voti
  25. [PS4] R-Type Final 2 – 108 voti
  26. [NSW] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – 104 voti
  27. [PS4] Fairy Tail – 101 voti
  28. [NSW] Brigandine The Legend of Runersia – 93 voti
  29. [NSW] Metal Max Xeno Reborn – 87 voti
  30. [PS4] Bokuhime Project – 83 voti

In classifica figurano anche tanti altri giochi Switch come Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, Metal Max Xeno Reborn, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, Trials of Mana, Rune Factory 5 e il già citato Bayonetta 3.

