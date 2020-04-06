Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 è il gioco Nintendo più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Final Fantasy VII Remake è ancora il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu, tuttavia The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 diventa l'esclusiva Nintendo più desiderata dai giocatori giapponesi, superando Bayonetta 3.

La Top 30 dei Most Wanted di Famitsu vede come detto FF7 al primo posto seguito da Tales of Arise e Resident Evil 3 Remake (ormai uscito) con Breath of the Wild 2 in quarta posizione.

Most Wanted Famitsu

[PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1,606 voti [PS4] Tales of Arise – 654 voti [PS4] Resident Evil 3 – 560 voti [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 – 426 voti [PS4] Trials of Mana – 371 voti [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 353 voti [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 347 voti [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 – 326 voti [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima – 297 voti [PS4] The Last of Us Part II – 252 voti [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Hajimari no Kiseki – 244 voti [NSW] Trials of Mana – 231 voti [NSW] Rune Factory 5 – 219 voti [NSW] Ushiro – 210 voti [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition – 210 voti [NSW] Momotaro Densetsu Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 202 voti [PS4] Genshin Impact – 178 voti [NSW] Bravely Default II – 161 voti [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 146 voti [PSV] Anonymous;Code – 138 voti [PS4] Metal Max Xeno Reborn – 130 voti [PS4] Root Film – 119 voti [PS4] Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris – 117 voti [PS4] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – 111 voti [PS4] R-Type Final 2 – 108 voti [NSW] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – 104 voti [PS4] Fairy Tail – 101 voti [NSW] Brigandine The Legend of Runersia – 93 voti [NSW] Metal Max Xeno Reborn – 87 voti [PS4] Bokuhime Project – 83 voti

In classifica figurano anche tanti altri giochi Switch come Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, Metal Max Xeno Reborn, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, Trials of Mana, Rune Factory 5 e il già citato Bayonetta 3.