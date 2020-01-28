Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 con lo stile di Link's Awakening remake? Ci pensano i fan!

Annunciato in coda al Nintendo Direct trasmesso dalla Casa di Kyoto in occasione dell'E3 2019, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 è ancora avvolto dal mistero, tanto che ad oggi non è ancora stato reso noto quello che sarà il titolo definitivo del gioco.

La community legata alle avventure di Link, tuttavia, sta ingannando l'attesa dedicandosi alla creazione delle più svariate opere di fantasia ispirate all'atteso sequel. Non troppo tempo fa vi avevamo segnalato un fan-trailer di Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 per Nintendo 64. Ora, invece, un appassionato particolarmente creativo ha provato a rielaborare alcune delle sequenze mostrate nel trailer di annuncio del gioco. Nello specifico, le ha ricreate utilizzando lo stile grafico che ha accompagnato il ritorno sulle scene di The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, pubblicato su Nintendo Switch in forma di remake a fine 2019. Il risultato finale delle fatiche dell'utente Twitter Stephen J. Plant è visionabile direttamente in calce a questa news: cosa ve ne pare?



Allo sviluppo del gioco sta contribuendo anche il team di Monolith, che ha recentemente assunto nuovo personale proprio per supportare lo sviluppo di The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2. Per scoprire qualcosa in più sul titolo non resta altro da fare che attendere: cosa ne pensate, torneremo a vederlo all'E3 2020?