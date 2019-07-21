Zelda Breath of the Wild a 8 bit: scene e ambientazioni ricreate da un abile Pixel Artist!
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild è stato pubblicato da ormai più di due anni, ma nonostante questo, il fascino del mondo di gioco creato da Nintendo non smette di affascinare.
La community di gioco è infatti ancora impegnata nell'avvistamento di simpatici easter egg, come la presenza dell'Isola Primula di Zelda Wind Waker, o nella scoperta di stratagemmi tramite il quale dedicarsi a speed run od esplorazioni non convenzionali, come il glitch che permette a Link di saltare all'infinito.
Tra coloro che ancora sono ammaliati dal fascino di Hyrule, troviamo anche un talentuoso Pixel Artist, che si è dilettato nella trasformazione di alcuni dei momenti e degli scenari di The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in istantanee a 8 bit a colori. L'artista, attivo su Instagram con il nome di N8-bit (@ncxaesthetic), risponde nella realtà al nome di Nate ed ha un'età di vent'anni. Appassionato di rappresentazioni in Pixel Art, ha avuto l'idea di dedicarsi a rappresentazioni legate alla sere Zelda mentre stava rigiocando Link's Awakening DX su 3DS. I risultati sono decisamente interessanti: potete trovarne alcuni esempi direttamente in calce a questa news. Accanto alla rappresentazione in Pixel Art, l'artista ha reso disponibile anche la corrispondente immagine tratta da Breath of the Wild: cosa ve ne pare?
In chiusura, vi segnaliamo che N8-bit ha realizzato anche Pixel Art ispirate ad altri capitoli della serie The Legend of Zelda: potete visionarli sul suo profilo Instagram.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild GBC Screencaps - Getting the Master Sword - (7/10) ~~ Apologies for the false notifications this morning, I had some technical troubles. This one is easily my favorite of this series, right up next to the last one I'll be uploading. I'm also pretty proud of Number 10 ✌ Also ik you're probably sick of me saying it at this point but THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR ALL THE SUPPORT. I'm already at 7,000 followers, that's an absolutely ridiculous number. Also as an update to the caption on the Old Man BotW piece, I will NOT be taking a break after all. This train don't stop fo nothin 🖤 ~~ #art #artofig #artistic #drawing #photoshop #edit #pixel #pixelart #tumblr #demake #remake #videogames #gaming #nintendo #8bit #16bit #nes #zelda #legendofzelda #gameboy #ocarinaoftime #majorasmask #windwaker #twilightprincess #skywardsword #breathofthewild #botw #breathofthewildfanart #botwlink #nintendoswitch
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild GBC Screencaps - Selmie's Spot - (6/10) ~~ Literally about a week ago I hit 5k followers, now I'm already at 6.4k. I'm absolutely speechless, thank you all so much for your support, I truly do appreciate it. Also, after lots and lots of consideration, I've decided I WILL be making a patreon account. Details for that will go up the day after this series ends in a full post explaining what my tier's perks will be. 🖤🖤🖤 ~~ #art #artofig #artistic #drawing #photoshop #edit #pixel #pixelart #tumblr #demake #remake #videogames #gaming #nintendo #8bit #16bit #nes #zelda #legendofzelda #gameboy #ocarinaoftime #majorasmask #windwaker #twilightprincess #skywardsword #breathofthewild #botw #breathofthewildfanart #botwlink #nintendoswitch
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild GBC Screencaps - Lurelin Village - (5/10) ~~ ~~ #art #artofig #artistic #drawing #photoshop #edit #pixel #pixelart #tumblr #demake #remake #videogames #gaming #nintendo #8bit #16bit #nes #zelda #legendofzelda #gameboy #ocarinaoftime #majorasmask #windwaker #twilightprincess #skywardsword #breathofthewild #botw #breathofthewildfanart #botwlink #nintendoswitch
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild GBC Screencaps - Rito Village Entrance - (4/10) ~~ ~~ #art #artofig #artistic #drawing #photoshop #edit #pixel #pixelart #tumblr #demake #remake #videogames #gaming #nintendo #8bit #16bit #nes #zelda #legendofzelda #gameboy #ocarinaoftime #majorasmask #windwaker #twilightprincess #skywardsword #breathofthewild #botw #breathofthewildfanart #botwlink #nintendoswitch
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild GBC Screencaps - Kakariko Village at Night - (3/10) ~~ I always felt like Kakariko Village had such a different aura to it at night with all the fireflies and the calm mood so I just had to make a night version. Also... The amount of support on this series has been absolutely insane, I've literally gained 500+ followers over the past week. Thank you all so much!!!!!!! ~~ #art #artofig #artistic #linksawakening #photoshop #edit #pixel #pixelart #tumblr #demake #remake #videogames #gaming #nintendo #8bit #16bit #nes #zelda #legendofzelda #gameboy #ocarinaoftime #majorasmask #windwaker #twilightprincess #skywardsword #breathofthewild #botw #breathofthewildfanart #botwlink #nintendoswitch
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild GBC Screencaps - Kakariko Village - (2/10) ~~ Sometimes there's 2 guards in front of Impa's house but I didnt feel like waiting around for the second guard to show up, so I just took a screencap with the one guard there. Figured I'd mention it before someone asked why I added a second guard lol. ~~ #art #artofig #artistic #drawing #photoshop #edit #pixel #pixelart #tumblr #demake #remake #videogames #gaming #nintendo #8bit #16bit #nes #zelda #legendofzelda #gameboy #ocarinaoftime #majorasmask #windwaker #twilightprincess #skywardsword #breathofthewild #botw #breathofthewildfanart #botwlink #nintendoswitch
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild GBC Screencaps - Old Man - (1/10) ~~ Finally!!! Some botw content!! I thought the one with text box looked nicer for the post thumbnail so chronologically these screencaps are out of order fyi... I'm so happy to finally upload these pieces though. I've only done 10 for the first part of this series. Just a heads up however, this series doesnt have any shrines or divine beasts or anything super "Breath of the Wild-y". Those will come in the next series. My life has been so insanely hectic lately that I barely even had time to finish this series, so I'm not sure if I'll do it for certain but I may or may not be taking a very short break from uploading after this series is done just to be able to catch up on my art. I'll keep you posted on that as soon as I decide what's going on :) ~~ #art #artofig #artistic #drawing #photoshop #edit #pixel #pixelart #tumblr #demake #remake #videogames #gaming #nintendo #8bit #16bit #nes #zelda #legendofzelda #gameboy #ocarinaoftime #majorasmask #windwaker #twilightprincess #skywardsword #breathofthewild #botw #breathofthewildfanart #botwlink #nintendoswitch
