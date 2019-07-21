Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Super Mario Maker 2
Tutto sul nuovo game editor di Nintendo!
Zelda Breath of the Wild a 8 bit: scene e ambientazioni ricreate da un abile Pixel Artist!

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild è stato pubblicato da ormai più di due anni, ma nonostante questo, il fascino del mondo di gioco creato da Nintendo non smette di affascinare.

La community di gioco è infatti ancora impegnata nell'avvistamento di simpatici easter egg, come la presenza dell'Isola Primula di Zelda Wind Waker, o nella scoperta di stratagemmi tramite il quale dedicarsi a speed run od esplorazioni non convenzionali, come il glitch che permette a Link di saltare all'infinito.

Tra coloro che ancora sono ammaliati dal fascino di Hyrule, troviamo anche un talentuoso Pixel Artist, che si è dilettato nella trasformazione di alcuni dei momenti e degli scenari di The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in istantanee a 8 bit a colori. L'artista, attivo su Instagram con il nome di N8-bit (@ncxaesthetic), risponde nella realtà al nome di Nate ed ha un'età di vent'anni. Appassionato di rappresentazioni in Pixel Art, ha avuto l'idea di dedicarsi a rappresentazioni legate alla sere Zelda mentre stava rigiocando Link's Awakening DX su 3DS. I risultati sono decisamente interessanti: potete trovarne alcuni esempi direttamente in calce a questa news. Accanto alla rappresentazione in Pixel Art, l'artista ha reso disponibile anche la corrispondente immagine tratta da Breath of the Wild: cosa ve ne pare?

In chiusura, vi segnaliamo che N8-bit ha realizzato anche Pixel Art ispirate ad altri capitoli della serie The Legend of Zelda: potete visionarli sul suo profilo Instagram.

FONTE: Kotaku
