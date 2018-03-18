Zelda Breath of the Wild eletto gioco dell'anno anche ai SXSW 2018

è stato eletto ancora una volta gioco dell'anno durante la nuova edizione dei(SXSW) di Austin, in Texas. Importanti riconoscimenti anche per NieR Automata

Il South By Southwest è un festival dedicato al cinema e ad altri media, con una sezione dedicata nello specifico ai videogiochi. Di seguito elenchiamo i vari titoli che hanno ricevuto un riconoscimento nelle diverse categorie:

Excellence in SFX - Super Mario Odyssey

Excellence in Musical Score - NieR: Automata

Excellence in Technical Achievement - NieR: Automata

Excellence in Visual Achievement - Horizon Zero Dawn

Excellence in Animation - Cuphead

Excellence in Art - Cuphead

Excellence in Convergence - Star Wars Battlefront II

Excellence in Multiplayer - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Most Promising New Intellectual Property - Horizon Zero Dawn

Most Fulfilling Community-Funded Game - Night in the Woods

Excellence in Gameplay - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Excellence in Design - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Excellence in Narrative - What Remains of Edith Finch

Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award - Doki Doki Literature Club

Gamer’s Voice Award Video Game - Battlesloths 2025: The Great Pizza Wars

Gamer’s Voice Award Mobile Game - Tiny Bubbles

Gamer’s Voice Award Tabletop Game - Sol: Last Days of a Star

Gamer's Voice Award Virtual Reality Game - SUPERHOTVR

Trending Game of the Year - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Esports Game of the Year - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Tabletop Game of the Year - Gloomhaven

Virtual Reality Game of the Year - Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Mobile Game of the Year - Fire Emblem Heroes

Video Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Come possiamo vedere, Zelda Breath of the Wild è stato premiato tra le altre cose per l'eccellenza mostrata nel gameplay e nel design. Riconoscimenti importanti anche per NieR Automata, Cuphead, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Horizon Zero Dawn e What Remains of Edith Finch, con Doki Doki Literature Club che è riuscito a colpire per l'originalità del suo concept.

Ricordiamo infine che Zelda Breath of the Wild è stato eletto gioco dell'anno anche durante gli Italian Game Awards 2018.