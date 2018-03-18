Everyeye.it

Zelda Breath of the Wild eletto gioco dell'anno anche ai SXSW 2018

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild è stato eletto ancora una volta gioco dell'anno durante la nuova edizione dei South By Southwest (SXSW) di Austin, in Texas. Importanti riconoscimenti anche per NieR Automata e PUBG.

Il South By Southwest è un festival dedicato al cinema e ad altri media, con una sezione dedicata nello specifico ai videogiochi. Di seguito elenchiamo i vari titoli che hanno ricevuto un riconoscimento nelle diverse categorie:

  • Excellence in SFX - Super Mario Odyssey
  • Excellence in Musical Score - NieR: Automata
  • Excellence in Technical Achievement - NieR: Automata
  • Excellence in Visual Achievement - Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Excellence in Animation - Cuphead
  • Excellence in Art - Cuphead
  • Excellence in Convergence - Star Wars Battlefront II
  • Excellence in Multiplayer - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • Most Promising New Intellectual Property - Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Most Fulfilling Community-Funded Game - Night in the Woods
  • Excellence in Gameplay - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Excellence in Design - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Excellence in Narrative - What Remains of Edith Finch
  • Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award - Doki Doki Literature Club
  • Gamer’s Voice Award Video Game - Battlesloths 2025: The Great Pizza Wars
  • Gamer’s Voice Award Mobile Game - Tiny Bubbles
  • Gamer’s Voice Award Tabletop Game - Sol: Last Days of a Star
  • Gamer's Voice Award Virtual Reality Game - SUPERHOTVR
  • Trending Game of the Year - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • Esports Game of the Year - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • Tabletop Game of the Year - Gloomhaven
  • Virtual Reality Game of the Year - Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
  • Mobile Game of the Year - Fire Emblem Heroes
  • Video Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Come possiamo vedere, Zelda Breath of the Wild è stato premiato tra le altre cose per l'eccellenza mostrata nel gameplay e nel design. Riconoscimenti importanti anche per NieR Automata, Cuphead, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Horizon Zero Dawn e What Remains of Edith Finch, con Doki Doki Literature Club che è riuscito a colpire per l'originalità del suo concept.

Ricordiamo infine che Zelda Breath of the Wild è stato eletto gioco dell'anno anche durante gli Italian Game Awards 2018.

