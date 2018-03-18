Zelda Breath of the Wild eletto gioco dell'anno anche ai SXSW 2018

Il South By Southwest è un festival dedicato al cinema e ad altri media, con una sezione dedicata nello specifico ai videogiochi. Di seguito elenchiamo i vari titoli che hanno ricevuto un riconoscimento nelle diverse categorie:
- Excellence in SFX - Super Mario Odyssey
- Excellence in Musical Score - NieR: Automata
- Excellence in Technical Achievement - NieR: Automata
- Excellence in Visual Achievement - Horizon Zero Dawn
- Excellence in Animation - Cuphead
- Excellence in Art - Cuphead
- Excellence in Convergence - Star Wars Battlefront II
- Excellence in Multiplayer - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Most Promising New Intellectual Property - Horizon Zero Dawn
- Most Fulfilling Community-Funded Game - Night in the Woods
- Excellence in Gameplay - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Excellence in Design - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Excellence in Narrative - What Remains of Edith Finch
- Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award - Doki Doki Literature Club
- Gamer’s Voice Award Video Game - Battlesloths 2025: The Great Pizza Wars
- Gamer’s Voice Award Mobile Game - Tiny Bubbles
- Gamer’s Voice Award Tabletop Game - Sol: Last Days of a Star
- Gamer's Voice Award Virtual Reality Game - SUPERHOTVR
- Trending Game of the Year - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Esports Game of the Year - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Tabletop Game of the Year - Gloomhaven
- Virtual Reality Game of the Year - Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Mobile Game of the Year - Fire Emblem Heroes
- Video Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Come possiamo vedere, Zelda Breath of the Wild è stato premiato tra le altre cose per l'eccellenza mostrata nel gameplay e nel design. Riconoscimenti importanti anche per NieR Automata, Cuphead, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Horizon Zero Dawn e What Remains of Edith Finch, con Doki Doki Literature Club che è riuscito a colpire per l'originalità del suo concept.
Ricordiamo infine che Zelda Breath of the Wild è stato eletto gioco dell'anno anche durante gli Italian Game Awards 2018.