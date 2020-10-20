Zelda Breath of the Wild è il miglior gioco di lancio di sempre per Metacritic

Metacritic ha stilato la classifica dei migliori giochi di lancio di sempre su qualsiasi piattaforma, basata ovviamente sul Metascore. Al primo posto troviamo The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild per Nintendo Switch, seguito da Halo Combat Evolved e The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess.

In Top 10 trovano spazio anche SSX, Madden NFL 201 e Dead or Alive 2 Hardcore, tutti in versione PlayStation 2, di seguito vi proponiamo la classifica completa.

Migliori giochi di lancio di sempre

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch 97 Halo Combat Evolved Xbox 97 The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess Wii 95 SSX PlayStation 2 93 Madden NFL 2001 PS2 91 Dead or Alive 2 Hardcore PS2 91 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 Gamcube 91 Shovel Knight Treasure Trove Nintendo Switch 91 Flower PS4 91 Star Wars Rogue Leader Rogue Squadron II GameCube 90 Madden NFL 2002 Xbox 90 Call of Duty 2 Xbox 360 89 FIFA 14 Xbox One 88 Project Gotham Racing 3 Xbox 360 88 Dead or Alive 3 Xbox, 87 Super Monkey Ball GameCube 87 Resistance Fall of Man PS3 86 NBA 2K14 Xbox One 86 Geometry Wars Retro Evolved Xbox 360 86 Battlefield 4 PlayStation 4 85 Mass Effect 3 Special Edition Nintendo Wii U 85 Tekken Tag Tournament PS2 85 Assassin's Creed III Nintendo Wii U 85 Project Gotham Racing Xbox Original 85 NBA 2K13 Nintendo Wii U 85

Metacritic segnala anche i cinque peggiori giochi di lancio di sempre con Fighter Within per Xbox One in prima posizione, a seguire Game Party Champions per Wii U, ESPN Sports Connection per Wii U, Kabuki Warriors per Xbox e Mobile Suit Gundam Crossfire per PlayStation 3.