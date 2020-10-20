Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Zelda Breath of the Wild è il miglior gioco di lancio di sempre per Metacritic

Metacritic ha stilato la classifica dei migliori giochi di lancio di sempre su qualsiasi piattaforma, basata ovviamente sul Metascore. Al primo posto troviamo The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild per Nintendo Switch, seguito da Halo Combat Evolved e The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess.

In Top 10 trovano spazio anche SSX, Madden NFL 201 e Dead or Alive 2 Hardcore, tutti in versione PlayStation 2, di seguito vi proponiamo la classifica completa.

Migliori giochi di lancio di sempre

  1. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch 97
  2. Halo Combat Evolved Xbox 97
  3. The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess Wii 95
  4. SSX PlayStation 2 93
  5. Madden NFL 2001 PS2 91
  6. Dead or Alive 2 Hardcore PS2 91
  7. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 Gamcube 91
  8. Shovel Knight Treasure Trove Nintendo Switch 91
  9. Flower PS4 91
  10. Star Wars Rogue Leader Rogue Squadron II GameCube 90
  11. Madden NFL 2002 Xbox 90
  12. Call of Duty 2 Xbox 360 89
  13. FIFA 14 Xbox One 88
  14. Project Gotham Racing 3 Xbox 360 88
  15. Dead or Alive 3 Xbox, 87
  16. Super Monkey Ball GameCube 87
  17. Resistance Fall of Man PS3 86
  18. NBA 2K14 Xbox One 86
  19. Geometry Wars Retro Evolved Xbox 360 86
  20. Battlefield 4 PlayStation 4 85
  21. Mass Effect 3 Special Edition Nintendo Wii U 85
  22. Tekken Tag Tournament PS2 85
  23. Assassin's Creed III Nintendo Wii U 85
  24. Project Gotham Racing Xbox Original 85
  25. NBA 2K13 Nintendo Wii U 85

Metacritic segnala anche i cinque peggiori giochi di lancio di sempre con Fighter Within per Xbox One in prima posizione, a seguire Game Party Champions per Wii U, ESPN Sports Connection per Wii U, Kabuki Warriors per Xbox e Mobile Suit Gundam Crossfire per PlayStation 3.

FONTE: Metacritic
