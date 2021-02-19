Zelda Breath of the Wild e oltre: qual è il meglio della serie? La classifica del Guardian
Dopo la promessa da parte di Eiji Aonuma di novità su The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 più avanti nell'anno, Nintendo ha comunque riservato una sorpresa agli appassionati della storica saga.
L'ultimo Nintendo Direct ha infatti portato con sé la notizia dell'arrivo di The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD su Nintendo Switch in occasione dell'estate. In attesa del prossimo16 luglio 2021, la redazione del prestigioso quotidiano britannico The Guardian ha deciso di ripercorrere i passati sentieri della serie. Sulle proprie pagine, la testata ha dunque stilato una classifica di quelli che ritiene essere i migliori capitoli di The Legend of Zelda. Di seguito, vi riportiamo il giudizio proveniente dalla Gran Bretagna:
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild;
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask;
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time;
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past;
- The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker;
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds;
- The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess;
- The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages / Oracle of Seasons;
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening;
- The Legend of Zelda
- The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures
- The Legend of Zelda: Minish Cap;
- The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks;
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword;
- The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass;
- The Legend of Zelda II: Adventure of Link
- The Legend of Zelda: TriForce Heroes
