Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
  3. Notizie

Zelda Breath of the Wild e oltre: qual è il meglio della serie? La classifica del Guardian

Zelda Breath of the Wild e oltre: qual è il meglio della serie? La classifica del Guardian
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Dopo la promessa da parte di Eiji Aonuma di novità su The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 più avanti nell'anno, Nintendo ha comunque riservato una sorpresa agli appassionati della storica saga.

L'ultimo Nintendo Direct ha infatti portato con sé la notizia dell'arrivo di The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD su Nintendo Switch in occasione dell'estate. In attesa del prossimo16 luglio 2021, la redazione del prestigioso quotidiano britannico The Guardian ha deciso di ripercorrere i passati sentieri della serie. Sulle proprie pagine, la testata ha dunque stilato una classifica di quelli che ritiene essere i migliori capitoli di The Legend of Zelda. Di seguito, vi riportiamo il giudizio proveniente dalla Gran Bretagna:

  1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild;
  2. The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask;
  3. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time;
  4. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past;
  5. The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker;
  6. The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds;
  7. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess;
  8. The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages / Oracle of Seasons;
  9. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening;
  10. The Legend of Zelda
  11. The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures
  12. The Legend of Zelda: Minish Cap;
  13. The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks;
  14. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword;
  15. The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass;
  16. The Legend of Zelda II: Adventure of Link
  17. The Legend of Zelda: TriForce Heroes
E voi cosa ne pensate, quali sono i vostri capitoli preferiti tra le numerose epopee di Zelda e Link?
FONTE: The Guardian
Quanto è interessante?
1
anteprima

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2: il sequel infiamma l'E3 2019

Altri contenuti per The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

  1. Fortnite: un leak conferma l'arrivo di Ryu e Chun-Li di Street Fighter
  2. Genshin Impact, Lantern Rite Tales: come ottenere 900 Primogems gratis