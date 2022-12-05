Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom batte Final Fantasy 16: è il più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom batte Final Fantasy 16: è il più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu
Arriva la classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu relativa al periodo che va dal 17 al 22 novembre, settimana che ha visto trionfare The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, il gioco Nintendo batte Final Fantasy XVI per una manciata di voti.

Da segnalare Dragon Quest Treasures in terza posizione,seguito da Fire Emblem Engage, Pikmin 4, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth e Resident Evil 4 Remake. La Top 10 si chiude con Octopath Traveler 2, Street Fighter 6 e Pragamata.

Most Wanted Famitsu del 5 dicembre 2022

1. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom – 784 voti
2. [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 726 voti
3. [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures – 557 voti
4. [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage – 413 voti
5. [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 355 voti
6. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 334 voti
7. [PS5] Resident Evil 4 – 265 voti
8. [NSW] Octopath Traveler II – 214 voti
9. [PS5] Street Fighter 6 – 212 voti
10. [PS5] Pragmata – 207 voti
11. [NSW] Ushiro – 201 voti
12. [PS4] Witch on the Holy Night – 175 voti
13. [NSW] Atelier Ryza 3 – 154 voti
14. [PS5] Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion – 143 voti
15. [NSW] Witch on the Holy Night – 138 voti
16. [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy – 122 voti
17. [PS4] Atelier Ryza 3 – 101 voti
18. [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 – 95 voti
19. [NSW] Tales of Symphonia Remastered – 88 voti
20. [NSW] Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion – 82 voti
21. [PS4] Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion – 80 voti
22. [PS4] Resident Evil 4 – 77 voti
23. [NSW] Master Detective Archies Rain Code – 74 voti
24. [NSW] Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – 72 voti
25. [NSW] Persona 3 Portable – 69 voti
26. [NSW] Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life – 67 voti
27. [NSW] Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe – 66 voti
28. [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – 64 voti
29. [PS5] Forspoken – 61 voti
30. [PS5] Like a Dragon Ishin! – 60 voti

Gli ultimi posti della classifica sono occupati da Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (non ancora uscito in Giappone), Forspoken e Like a Dragon Ishin!.

FONTE: NE
