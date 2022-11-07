Zelda Tears of the Kingdom batte Final Fantasy 16 e guida i Most Wanted di Famitsu
Arriva la nuova Top 30 dei Most Wanted di Famitsu, con i trenta giochi più attesi dai lettori della rivista, dati raccolti tra il 20 e il 26 ottobre scorsi. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom torna al primo posto superando Final Fantasy XVI mentre si fanno strada Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto sul terzo gradino del podio.
In Top 10 trovano spazio anche Dragon Quest Treasures, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Fire Emblem Engage, Resident Evil 4, Sonic Frontiers, Octopath Traveler 2 e Witch on the Holy Night.
Top 30 Most Wanted di Famitsu
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom – 800 voti
- [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 647 voti
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto – 615 voti
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures – 578 voti
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 281 voti
- [PS4] Witch on the Holy Night – 239 voti
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage – 207 voti
- [PS5] Resident Evil 4 – 196 voti
- [NSW] Sonic Frontiers – 180 voti
- [NSW] Octopath Traveler II – 175 voti
- [PS5] Street Fighter 6 – 161 voti
- [PS5] Pragmata – 159 voti
- [NSW] Tactics Ogre Reborn – 156 voti
- [NSW] Witch on the Holy Night – 154 voti
- [NSW] Harvestella – 148 voti
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 143 voti
- [NSW] Atelier Ryza 3 – 138 voti
- [NSW] Ushiro – 133 voti
- [PS4] Atelier Ryza 3 – 122 voti
- [NSW] Master Detective Archives Rain Code – 95 voti
- [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy – 90 voti
- [PS5] Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion – 87 voti
- [PS5] Sonic Frontiers – 85 voti
- [PS4] Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion – 80 voti
- [NSW] Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion – 69 voti
- [NSW] Tales of Symphonia Remastered – 67 voti
- [PS5] Forspoken – 66 voti
- [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 – 64 voti
- [NSW] Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – 61 voti
- [NSW] Persona 3 Portable – 60 voti
Chiudono la classifica Like A Dragon 8 per PS4, Theatrhythm Final Bar Line per Nintendo Switch e persona 3 Portable per Nintendo Switch.
