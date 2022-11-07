Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom batte Final Fantasy 16 e guida i Most Wanted di Famitsu

Arriva la nuova Top 30 dei Most Wanted di Famitsu, con i trenta giochi più attesi dai lettori della rivista, dati raccolti tra il 20 e il 26 ottobre scorsi. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom torna al primo posto superando Final Fantasy XVI mentre si fanno strada Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto sul terzo gradino del podio.

In Top 10 trovano spazio anche Dragon Quest Treasures, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Fire Emblem Engage, Resident Evil 4, Sonic Frontiers, Octopath Traveler 2 e Witch on the Holy Night.

Top 30 Most Wanted di Famitsu

  1. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom – 800 voti
  2. [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 647 voti
  3. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlatto e Violetto – 615 voti
  4. [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures – 578 voti
  5. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 281 voti
  6. [PS4] Witch on the Holy Night – 239 voti
  7. [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage – 207 voti
  8. [PS5] Resident Evil 4 – 196 voti
  9. [NSW] Sonic Frontiers – 180 voti
  10. [NSW] Octopath Traveler II – 175 voti
  11. [PS5] Street Fighter 6 – 161 voti
  12. [PS5] Pragmata – 159 voti
  13. [NSW] Tactics Ogre Reborn – 156 voti
  14. [NSW] Witch on the Holy Night – 154 voti
  15. [NSW] Harvestella – 148 voti
  16. [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 143 voti
  17. [NSW] Atelier Ryza 3 – 138 voti
  18. [NSW] Ushiro – 133 voti
  19. [PS4] Atelier Ryza 3 – 122 voti
  20. [NSW] Master Detective Archives Rain Code – 95 voti
  21. [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy – 90 voti
  22. [PS5] Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion – 87 voti
  23. [PS5] Sonic Frontiers – 85 voti
  24. [PS4] Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion – 80 voti
  25. [NSW] Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion – 69 voti
  26. [NSW] Tales of Symphonia Remastered – 67 voti
  27. [PS5] Forspoken – 66 voti
  28. [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 – 64 voti
  29. [NSW] Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – 61 voti
  30. [NSW] Persona 3 Portable – 60 voti

Chiudono la classifica Like A Dragon 8 per PS4, Theatrhythm Final Bar Line per Nintendo Switch e persona 3 Portable per Nintendo Switch.

