Zelda Tears of the Kingdom batte Final Fantasy 16 ai Super Popular Awards 2023

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom è il vincitore dei Super Popular Awards 2023, evento organizzato da Famitsu per eleggere il miglior gioco dell'anno secondo sviluppatori giapponesi, influencer e celebrità legate al mondo del gaming in Giappone.

Il primo posto della classifica è tutto riservato a The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, che supera sia Final Fantasy XVI che Super Mario Bros Wonder, rispettivamente sul secondo e terzo gradino del podio.

Famitsu Super Popular Awards 2023

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Final Fantasy 16 Super Mario Bros Wonder Suika Game Armored Core 6 Street Fighter 6 Hogwarts Legacy Paranormasight Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Resident Evil 4 Remake Diablo 4 Pikmin 4 Dave The Diver Starfield Nobunaga's Ambition Shutsujin Balder's Gate 3 Star Ocean The Second Story R Splatoon 3 Alan Wake 2 Monster Hunter Now

Da notare il fenomeno Suika Game al quarto posto, il puzzle game a base di frutta è stato il gioco più scaricato del 2023 su Nintendo eShop e probabilmente la sua popolarità è destinata a crescere ancora di più nel 2024, grazie anche al debutto sui mercati occidentali.

In top 10 anche Armored Cored 6, Resident Evil 4 Remake e Marvel's Spider-Man 2, da segnalare la presenza di Starfield in quattordicesima posizione, seguito da Nobunaga's Ambition Shutsujin e Baldur's Gate 3. Chiude la top 20 l'apprezzato Monster Hunter Now, preceduto da Alan Wake 2 e Splatoon 3.