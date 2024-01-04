Zelda Tears of the Kingdom batte Final Fantasy 16 ai Super Popular Awards 2023
Davide Leoni
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom è il vincitore dei Super Popular Awards 2023, evento organizzato da Famitsu per eleggere il miglior gioco dell'anno secondo sviluppatori giapponesi, influencer e celebrità legate al mondo del gaming in Giappone.
Il primo posto della classifica è tutto riservato a The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, che supera sia Final Fantasy XVI che Super Mario Bros Wonder, rispettivamente sul secondo e terzo gradino del podio.
Famitsu Super Popular Awards 2023
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- Final Fantasy 16
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- Suika Game
- Armored Core 6
- Street Fighter 6
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Paranormasight
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Diablo 4
- Pikmin 4
- Dave The Diver
- Starfield
- Nobunaga's Ambition Shutsujin
- Balder's Gate 3
- Star Ocean The Second Story R
- Splatoon 3
- Alan Wake 2
- Monster Hunter Now
Da notare il fenomeno Suika Game al quarto posto, il puzzle game a base di frutta è stato il gioco più scaricato del 2023 su Nintendo eShop e probabilmente la sua popolarità è destinata a crescere ancora di più nel 2024, grazie anche al debutto sui mercati occidentali.
In top 10 anche Armored Cored 6, Resident Evil 4 Remake e Marvel's Spider-Man 2, da segnalare la presenza di Starfield in quattordicesima posizione, seguito da Nobunaga's Ambition Shutsujin e Baldur's Gate 3. Chiude la top 20 l'apprezzato Monster Hunter Now, preceduto da Alan Wake 2 e Splatoon 3.
The rest of the top 20 are as follows:— Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) January 3, 2024
11. Diablo 4
12. Pikmin 4
13. Dave the Diver
14. Starfield
15. Nobunaga's Ambition: Shutsujin (iOS/Android)
16. Balder's Gate 3
17. Star Ocean The Second Story R
18. Splatoon 3
19. Alan Wake 2
20. Monster Hunter Now
via: @famitsu magazine
Altri contenuti per The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- The Legend of Zelda TOTK guida la classifica dei migliori giochi del 2023 di Famitsu
- The Legend of Zelda: un candido cosplay di Zelda sotto la neve di Hyrule
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom il miglior gioco del 2023 per Metro: la top 20
- The Legend of Zelda: un cosplay natalizio di Zelda in azzurro augura buone feste
- Altro che Baldur's Gate 3, per EDGE è Zelda Tears of the Kingdom il GOTY
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- In Uscita su
- Switch
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Switch : 12/05/2023
- Genere: Azione/Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Nintendo
- Publisher: Nintendo
Che voto dai a: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Voti: 103
Contenuti più Letti
- LEGO regala il set Food Truck Retrò a gennaio: ecco come ottenerlo
- PS5: come farla durare di più, ecco i trucchi per non rovinare la console
- 3 commenti5 giochi famosissimi ambientati in Italia: non solo Assassin's Creed
- 2 commentiDragon Ball Sparking Zero, nuove immagini: Goku è blu dalla rabbia!
- 9 commentiOltre il DLC di Elden Ring: gli action soulslike più intriganti del 2024
- Dead Space Remake cala ancora di prezzo su Amazon
- 13 commentiI 5 mostri e creature mitologiche più incredibili di God of War
- 1 commentiSconti PlayStation: tanti giochi a meno di 2 euro, anche Dishonored e Star Wars
- 5 commentiGran Turismo Sport agli sgoccioli: Sony lo ha rimosso dal PlayStation Store
- 1 commentiThe Bustling World: libertà al potere nel GDR open world ambientato nell'Antica Cina