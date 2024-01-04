Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
  3. Notizie

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom batte Final Fantasy 16 ai Super Popular Awards 2023

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom batte Final Fantasy 16 ai Super Popular Awards 2023
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom è il vincitore dei Super Popular Awards 2023, evento organizzato da Famitsu per eleggere il miglior gioco dell'anno secondo sviluppatori giapponesi, influencer e celebrità legate al mondo del gaming in Giappone.

Il primo posto della classifica è tutto riservato a The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, che supera sia Final Fantasy XVI che Super Mario Bros Wonder, rispettivamente sul secondo e terzo gradino del podio.

Famitsu Super Popular Awards 2023

  1. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
  2. Final Fantasy 16
  3. Super Mario Bros Wonder
  4. Suika Game
  5. Armored Core 6
  6. Street Fighter 6
  7. Hogwarts Legacy
  8. Paranormasight
  9. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  10. Resident Evil 4 Remake
  11. Diablo 4
  12. Pikmin 4
  13. Dave The Diver
  14. Starfield
  15. Nobunaga's Ambition Shutsujin
  16. Balder's Gate 3
  17. Star Ocean The Second Story R
  18. Splatoon 3
  19. Alan Wake 2
  20. Monster Hunter Now

Da notare il fenomeno Suika Game al quarto posto, il puzzle game a base di frutta è stato il gioco più scaricato del 2023 su Nintendo eShop e probabilmente la sua popolarità è destinata a crescere ancora di più nel 2024, grazie anche al debutto sui mercati occidentali.

In top 10 anche Armored Cored 6, Resident Evil 4 Remake e Marvel's Spider-Man 2, da segnalare la presenza di Starfield in quattordicesima posizione, seguito da Nobunaga's Ambition Shutsujin e Baldur's Gate 3. Chiude la top 20 l'apprezzato Monster Hunter Now, preceduto da Alan Wake 2 e Splatoon 3.

FONTE: My Nintendo News
Iscriviti a Google News Rimani aggiornato seguendoci su Google News! Seguici
Unisciti all'orda: la chat telegramper parlare di videogiochi
speciale

Creatività al potere in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Creatività al potere in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Altri contenuti per The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

  1. Qual è il miglior gioco PC del 2023? Esatto, proprio quello che state pensando
  2. Niente nudo su Twitch: le regole cambiano ancora, questa volta senza ripensamenti