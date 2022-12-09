Zelda Tears of the Kingdom batte tutti: è il gioco più atteso ai Game Awards!

Tra i videogiochi più attesi del Giappone, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom è stato premiato ai The Game Awards 2022 come la produzione più attesa nell'intera industria del gaming.

Il sequel di The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild è pronto a conquistare tutti su Nintendo Switch. Dopo la straordinaria accoglienza riservata all'ultima avventura di Link, il settore videoludico si è espresso in occasione dei The Game Awards 2022, incoronando The Legend of Zelda: Tear of the Kingdom come videogioco più atteso.

Vincitore nella categoria Most Anticipated Game, l'esclusiva Nintendo batte rivali agguerritissimi. Tra i titoli nominati trovavano infatti spazio:

Starfield ;

; Final Fantantasy XVI ;

; Hogwarts Legacy ;

; Resident Evil 4 Remake;

Una grande soddisfazione per Nintendo, che nel corso della serata ha visto la line-up della console ibrida premiata plurime volte, con premi assegnati - tra gli altri - a Bayonetta 3 e Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. Purtroppo, dal palco di Los Angeles non è invece giunto alcun nuovo trailer per The Legend of Zelda: Tear of the Kingdom.



L'evento condotto da Geoff Keighley si è poi concluso con l'annuncio del vincitore del Game of the Year 2022.