Zelda Tears of the Kingdom batte tutti: è il gioco più atteso ai Game Awards!
Tra i videogiochi più attesi del Giappone, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom è stato premiato ai The Game Awards 2022 come la produzione più attesa nell'intera industria del gaming.
Il sequel di The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild è pronto a conquistare tutti su Nintendo Switch. Dopo la straordinaria accoglienza riservata all'ultima avventura di Link, il settore videoludico si è espresso in occasione dei The Game Awards 2022, incoronando The Legend of Zelda: Tear of the Kingdom come videogioco più atteso.
Vincitore nella categoria Most Anticipated Game, l'esclusiva Nintendo batte rivali agguerritissimi. Tra i titoli nominati trovavano infatti spazio:
- Starfield;
- Final Fantantasy XVI;
- Hogwarts Legacy;
- Resident Evil 4 Remake;
Una grande soddisfazione per Nintendo, che nel corso della serata ha visto la line-up della console ibrida premiata plurime volte, con premi assegnati - tra gli altri - a Bayonetta 3 e Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. Purtroppo, dal palco di Los Angeles non è invece giunto alcun nuovo trailer per The Legend of Zelda: Tear of the Kingdom.
L'evento condotto da Geoff Keighley si è poi concluso con l'annuncio del vincitore del Game of the Year 2022.
Congrats to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for winning Most Anticipated Game of the Year! @NintendoAmerica #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/TCRWdTh5Hj— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022
