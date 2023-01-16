Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom è il gioco più atteso in Giappone, più di Final Fantasy 16

Qual è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu? Final Fantasy XVI, si potrebbe pensare, e invece no perché stando ai voti raccolti dalla celebre testata giapponese, in cima alla classifica dei Most Wanted troviamo The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom per Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom occupa la prima posizione seguito da Final Fantasy XVI e Fire Emblem Engage, che chiude il podio dei Most Wanted di Famitsu.

Most Wanted Famitsu 16 gennaio 2023

  1. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom – 742 voti
  2. [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 594 voti
  3. [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage – 472 voti
  4. [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 382 voti
  5. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 376 voti
  6. [NSW] Octopath Traveler II – 313 voti
  7. [PS5] Resident Evil 4 – 244 voti
  8. [PS5] Street Fighter 6 – 186 voti
  9. [PS5] Pragmata – 164 voti
  10. [NSW] Ushiro – 143 voti
  11. [NSW] Persona 4 Golden – 141 voti
  12. [NSW] Kirby Return to Dream Land Deluxe – 138 voti
  13. [NSW] Tales of Symphonia Remastered – 133 voti
  14. [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy – 129 voti
  15. [PS4] Resident Evil 4 – 127 voti
  16. [PS5] Forspoken – 122 voti
  17. [NSW] Atelier Ryza 3 – 117 voti
  18. [NSW] Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – 109 voti
  19. [NSW] Persona 3 Portable – 106 voti
  20. [PS4] Atelier Ryza 3 – 101 voti
  21. [PS4] Like a Dragon Ishin! – 99 voti
  22. [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 – 95 voti
  23. [NSW] Disgaea 7 – 90 voti
  24. [NSW] Master Detective Archives Rain Code – 88 voti
  25. [NSW] Rune Factory 3 Special – 87 voti
  26. [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection – 85 voti
  27. [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 – 80 voti
  28. [NSW] Fatal Frame Mask of the Lunar Eclispe – 77 voti
  29. [PS4] Octopath Traveler II – 76 voti
  30. [PS4] Street Fighter 6 – 74 voti

Gli ultimi posti della Top 30 sono occupati da Fatal Frame Mask of the Lunar Eclispe per Nintendo Switch, Octopath Traveler 2 per PS4 e Street Fighter 6 per PS4.

FONTE: Nintendo Everything
