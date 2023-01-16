Zelda Tears of the Kingdom è il gioco più atteso in Giappone, più di Final Fantasy 16

Qual è il gioco più atteso dai lettori di Famitsu? Final Fantasy XVI, si potrebbe pensare, e invece no perché stando ai voti raccolti dalla celebre testata giapponese, in cima alla classifica dei Most Wanted troviamo The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom per Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom occupa la prima posizione seguito da Final Fantasy XVI e Fire Emblem Engage, che chiude il podio dei Most Wanted di Famitsu.

Most Wanted Famitsu 16 gennaio 2023

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom – 742 voti [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 594 voti [NSW] Fire Emblem Engage – 472 voti [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 382 voti [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 376 voti [NSW] Octopath Traveler II – 313 voti [PS5] Resident Evil 4 – 244 voti [PS5] Street Fighter 6 – 186 voti [PS5] Pragmata – 164 voti [NSW] Ushiro – 143 voti [NSW] Persona 4 Golden – 141 voti [NSW] Kirby Return to Dream Land Deluxe – 138 voti [NSW] Tales of Symphonia Remastered – 133 voti [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy – 129 voti [PS4] Resident Evil 4 – 127 voti [PS5] Forspoken – 122 voti [NSW] Atelier Ryza 3 – 117 voti [NSW] Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – 109 voti [NSW] Persona 3 Portable – 106 voti [PS4] Atelier Ryza 3 – 101 voti [PS4] Like a Dragon Ishin! – 99 voti [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 – 95 voti [NSW] Disgaea 7 – 90 voti [NSW] Master Detective Archives Rain Code – 88 voti [NSW] Rune Factory 3 Special – 87 voti [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection – 85 voti [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 – 80 voti [NSW] Fatal Frame Mask of the Lunar Eclispe – 77 voti [PS4] Octopath Traveler II – 76 voti [PS4] Street Fighter 6 – 74 voti

Gli ultimi posti della Top 30 sono occupati da Fatal Frame Mask of the Lunar Eclispe per Nintendo Switch, Octopath Traveler 2 per PS4 e Street Fighter 6 per PS4.