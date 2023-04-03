Zelda Tears of the Kingdom non ha rivali: in Giappone tutti aspettano Link

In soli dieci minuti di gameplay, Eiji Aonuma ha alzato il sipario sulla mappa di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom e sui nuovi poteri che Link potrà sfruttare nell'attesissimo sequel di The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Un video approfondimento che si è conquistato l'attenzione del pubblico, ora in febbrile attesa di poter tornare a immergersi nella magia di Hyrule. E tra i fan più trepidanti sembrano esserci i videogiocatori giapponesi, che hanno confermato le proprie aspettative in un nuovo sondaggio promosso da Famitsu.



Il magazine del Sol Levante ha ancora una volta chiesto ai propri lettori di far conoscere al mondo l'identità del loro videogioco più atteso. Come accennato, a trionfare nell'ultima edizione è stato proprio The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. L'esclusiva Nintendo Switch si è conquistata la prima posizione in classifica grazie a oltre 900 preferenze, con un netto distacco rispetto agli altri titoli presenti sul podio. Di seguito, vi riportiamo l'intera Top 30 confezionata dai lettori di Famitsu:

1. [Nintendo Switch] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 933 voti

2. [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 811 voti

3. [Nintendo Switch] Pikmin 4 – 500 voti

4. [PS5] Street Fighter VI – 408 voti

5. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth – 366 voti

6. [PS5] Pragmata – 217 voti

7. [Nintendo Switch] Atelier Marie Remake – 175 voti

8. [PS5] Yakuza: Like a Dragon – 166 voti

9. [Nintendo Switch] Mega Man Battle Network: Legacy Collection – 145 voti

10. [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon – 133 voti

11. [PS5] Ys X – 111 voti

12. [Nintendo Switch] Ushiro – 103 voti

13. [Nintendo Switch] Etrian Odyssey: Origins Collection – 101 voti

14. [Nintendo Switch] Ys X – 95 voti

15. [Nintendo Switch] Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – 90 voti

16. [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 85 voti

17. [Nintendo Switch] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation – 80 voti

18. [PS4] Street Fighter VI – 76 voti

19. [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 74 voti

20. [Nintendo Switch] Suikoden I&II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – 71 voti

21. [Nintendo Switch] Dokapon Kingdom: Connect – 69 voti

22. [Nintendo Switch] Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – 66 voti

23. [PS4] Atelier Marie Remake – 64 voti

24. [PS5] Tekken 8 – 61 voti

25. [PS4] Ys X – 60 voti

26. [PS4] Hogwarts Legacy – 58 voti

27. [Nintendo Switch] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 53 voti

28. [Nintendo Switch] Crymachina – 51 voti

29. [Nintendo Switch] Buccanyar – 50 voti

30. [Nintendo Switch] Fashion Dreamer – 48 voti



Al secondo posto la community del Sol Levante colloca la prossima Fantasia Finale, forte del raggiungimento della fase di Gold di Final Fantasy XVI. Al terzo gradino del podio, in vista del debutto estivo, spunta anche Pikmin 4.