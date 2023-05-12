Zelda Tears of the Kingdom da record su OpenCritic: il podio è tutto Nintendo!
Non bastava l'imponente Metascore di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom su Metacritic: il successore di The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild conquista infatti anche OpenCritic.
Al momento, il portale di aggregazione delle recensioni vede la nuova esclusiva Nintendo Switch occupare la posizione più alta della graduatoria. Con una media di 97/100, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom occupa il primo gradino del podio, seguito peraltro da altri due titoli del colosso di Kyoto! In seconda posizione, a pari merito, troviamo infatti Super Mario Odyssey, mentre la medaglia di bronzo è assegnata a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, che propone una media di 96/100.
Di seguito, vi riportiamo la Top 20 integrale definitasi negli anni su OpenCritic:
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Elden Ring
- God of War (2018)
- The Last of Us: Remastered
- Persona 5 Royal
- Persona 5
- Hades
- Metroid Prime: Remastered
- Divinity: Original Sin 2
- Journey
- Undertale
- Dead Cells: the Queen & the Sea
- Super Mario 3D World
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Portal: Companion Collection
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is currently the #1 highest rated game of all time on OpenCritic— OpenCritic (@Open_Critic) May 11, 2023
Reviews here: https://t.co/19NTuljHc0 pic.twitter.com/5xI2DFNehe
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- In Uscita su
- Switch
- Date di Pubblicazione
Switch : 12/05/2023
- Genere: Action RPG
- Sviluppatore: Nintendo
- Publisher: Nintendo
Che voto dai a: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Voti: 6
