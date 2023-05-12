Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Zelda Tears of the Kingdom da record su OpenCritic: il podio è tutto Nintendo!

Non bastava l'imponente Metascore di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom su Metacritic: il successore di The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild conquista infatti anche OpenCritic.

Al momento, il portale di aggregazione delle recensioni vede la nuova esclusiva Nintendo Switch occupare la posizione più alta della graduatoria. Con una media di 97/100, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom occupa il primo gradino del podio, seguito peraltro da altri due titoli del colosso di Kyoto! In seconda posizione, a pari merito, troviamo infatti Super Mario Odyssey, mentre la medaglia di bronzo è assegnata a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, che propone una media di 96/100.

Di seguito, vi riportiamo la Top 20 integrale definitasi negli anni su OpenCritic:

  1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  2. Super Mario Odyssey
  3. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  4. Red Dead Redemption II
  5. Elden Ring
  6. God of War (2018)
  7. The Last of Us: Remastered
  8. Persona 5 Royal
  9. Persona 5
  10. Hades
  11. Metroid Prime: Remastered
  12. Divinity: Original Sin 2
  13. Journey
  14. Undertale
  15. Dead Cells: the Queen & the Sea
  16. Super Mario 3D World
  17. God of War: Ragnarok
  18. Portal: Companion Collection
  19. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  20. Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro
Appena fuori dal podio, troviamo Red Dead Redemption II, a pari merito con The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, mentre Elden Ring si "accontenta" di una media pari a 95/100. Per tutti i dettagli sulla nuova creazione per Nintendo Switch, vi rimandiamo alla nostra recensione di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
