Zelda Tears of the Kingdom da record su OpenCritic: il podio è tutto Nintendo!

Non bastava l'imponente Metascore di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom su Metacritic: il successore di The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild conquista infatti anche OpenCritic.

Al momento, il portale di aggregazione delle recensioni vede la nuova esclusiva Nintendo Switch occupare la posizione più alta della graduatoria. Con una media di 97/100, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom occupa il primo gradino del podio, seguito peraltro da altri due titoli del colosso di Kyoto! In seconda posizione, a pari merito, troviamo infatti Super Mario Odyssey, mentre la medaglia di bronzo è assegnata a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, che propone una media di 96/100.



Di seguito, vi riportiamo la Top 20 integrale definitasi negli anni su OpenCritic:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Super Mario Odyssey The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Red Dead Redemption II Elden Ring God of War (2018) The Last of Us: Remastered Persona 5 Royal Persona 5 Hades Metroid Prime: Remastered Divinity: Original Sin 2 Journey Undertale Dead Cells: the Queen & the Sea Super Mario 3D World God of War: Ragnarok Portal: Companion Collection Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro