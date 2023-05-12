Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Splatoon 3, Nintendo Switch Sport: tre giochi, un solo engine!
La collaborazione tra team è uno degli elementi cardine dell'attività creativa di Nintendo, come testimoniato dalla recente conferma della partecipazione di Monolith Soft allo sviluppo di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Su questo fronte, spunta ora anche un ulteriore avvistamento, decisamente interessante. Stando a quanto riportato dal noto dataminer OatmealDome, sembra infatti che The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sia animato dal medesimo engine utilizzato dalla Grande N per dare vita a Splatoon 3. Tale motore grafico, a sua volta, sarebbe stato utilizzato in quel di Kyoto anche per plasmare Nintendo Switch Sports.
Una scoperta, se confermata, davvero inaspettata, vista l'immensa differenza - in termini grafici e strutturali - proposta dai tre videogiochi per Nintendo Switch. Al momento, il motore grafico non sembra avere una denominazione ufficiale nota al pubblico, con OatmealDome che identifica lo strumento creativo con l'espressione ModuleSystem.
Per quanto riguarda il motore fisico, prosegue il dataminer, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sarebbe invece supportato da Havok, engine già utilizzato in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Lo strumento sarebbe però stato oggetto di un'importante evoluzione, con una versione aggiornata al 2022 andata a sostituire quella originale del 2014. Per osservare i passi avanti compiuti dal 2017 a oggi, suggeriamo la visione di un interessante video confronto tra The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild e Tears of the Kingdom.
[Tears of the Kingdom]— OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) May 11, 2023
In a surprising twist, it appears Tears of the Kingdom is actually built on the engine used by Nintendo Switch Sports and Splatoon 3!?
I was not expecting this.
(thanks @asasasa98765 for heads up) https://t.co/J0fFBtXdeq
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- In Uscita su
- Switch
Date di Pubblicazione
Switch : 12/05/2023
Genere: Action RPG
Sviluppatore: Nintendo
Publisher: Nintendo
Che voto dai a: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Voti: 9
