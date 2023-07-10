Zelda Tears of the Kingdom svetta in UK, ma Metroid Prime Remastered avanza
Anche questa settimana Zelda Tears of the Kingdom resta in vetta alle classifiche UK e, dopo aver detronizzato Final Fantasy 16, non ha la minima intenzione di lasciare il podio. Neanche a Metroid Prime Remastered.
Tuttavia, quest'ultimo titolo sta compiendo una scalata da non sottovalutare, ricomparendo alla tredicesima posizione e ricevendo un caloroso benvenuto, merito anche dei notevoli sconti che il titolo ha ricevuto su siti come Amazon UK e che sicuramente hanno invogliato alcuni giocatori a recuperarlo.
Scende, invece, AEW: Fight Forever, che cade dalla terza alla diciottesima posizione questa settimana, nonostante la sua versione Switch tenga i denti stretti e abbia conseguito delle buone vendite rispetto ad altre piattaforme. A seguire, ecco la classifica completa:
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- FIFA 23
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- God of War Ragnarok
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Diablo IV
- Minecraft
- Grant Theft Auto V
- F1 23
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Pokémon Violetto
- WWE 2K23
- AEW: Fight Forever
- Sonic Origins Plus
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Mario Party Superstars
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Pokémon Scarlatto
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Street Fighter 6
- Just Dance 2023 Edition
- Minecraft Legends
- Saints Row
- Resident Evil 4
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Splatoon 3
- F1 22
- Lego Harry Potter Collection
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
L'unica new entry in classifica di questa settimana è The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie. Ancora una volta, quindi, Zelda Tears of the Kingdom si tiene stretta la corona e Nintendo continua a dedicare grande attenzione per migliorarne l'esperienza di gioco. Proprio di recente, infatti, è arrivata la nuova patch di Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.
Altri contenuti per The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Nintendo regala due oggetti gratis, ecco come averli
- Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: addio alla duplicazione degli oggetti?
- Zelda si tinge di nostalgia: fan crea un GameCube a tema Tears of the Kingdom
- The Legend of Zelda: quali sono i cinque boss più epici?
- Zelda Tears of the Kingdom non si è ispirato ad Elden Ring o altri giochi, dice Nintendo
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- In Uscita su
- Switch
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Switch : 12/05/2023
- Genere: Action RPG
- Sviluppatore: Nintendo
- Publisher: Nintendo
Che voto dai a: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Voti: 84
Contenuti più Letti
- 3 commentiCall of Duty Black Ops Cold War: guida e trucchi per la campagna
- 1 commentiNintendo eShop Sconti: 3 giochi Switch a soli 2 euro che non potete lasciarvi sfuggire
- Resident Evil 4 Remake: un cosplay di Ashley in catene in outfit bianco
- 7 commentiCyberpunk 2077: le strade di Night City prendono vita con Superpopulation e 100 mod
- 22 commentiQuesto signore è ossessionato da Call of Duty World At War, ha statistiche incredibili
- 7 commentiLo sapete a chi è ispirato il primo Kratos di God of War?
- Amazon Prime gratis, attivalo ora per le Offerte del Prime Day che iniziano domani
- 8 commentiPrima volta su Xbox Game Pass: tanti giochi ma bisogna saper cercare
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion è in offerta per tutte le console
- 4 commentiThe Legend of Zelda: quali sono i cinque boss più epici?