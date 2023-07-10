Zelda Tears of the Kingdom svetta in UK, ma Metroid Prime Remastered avanza

Anche questa settimana Zelda Tears of the Kingdom resta in vetta alle classifiche UK e, dopo aver detronizzato Final Fantasy 16, non ha la minima intenzione di lasciare il podio. Neanche a Metroid Prime Remastered.

Tuttavia, quest'ultimo titolo sta compiendo una scalata da non sottovalutare, ricomparendo alla tredicesima posizione e ricevendo un caloroso benvenuto, merito anche dei notevoli sconti che il titolo ha ricevuto su siti come Amazon UK e che sicuramente hanno invogliato alcuni giocatori a recuperarlo.

Scende, invece, AEW: Fight Forever, che cade dalla terza alla diciottesima posizione questa settimana, nonostante la sua versione Switch tenga i denti stretti e abbia conseguito delle buone vendite rispetto ad altre piattaforme. A seguire, ecco la classifica completa:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

FIFA 23

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Final Fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

God of War Ragnarok

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Diablo IV

Minecraft

Grant Theft Auto V

F1 23

Metroid Prime Remastered

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo Switch Sports

Pokémon Violetto

WWE 2K23

AEW: Fight Forever

Sonic Origins Plus

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Mario Party Superstars

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Pokémon Scarlatto

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Street Fighter 6

Just Dance 2023 Edition

Minecraft Legends

Saints Row

Resident Evil 4

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Red Dead Redemption 2

Splatoon 3

F1 22

Lego Harry Potter Collection

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

L'unica new entry in classifica di questa settimana è The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie. Ancora una volta, quindi, Zelda Tears of the Kingdom si tiene stretta la corona e Nintendo continua a dedicare grande attenzione per migliorarne l'esperienza di gioco. Proprio di recente, infatti, è arrivata la nuova patch di Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.