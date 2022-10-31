Zelda Tears of the Kingdom vs Final Fantasy 16: battaglia per il cuore del Giappone
I suggestivi misteri di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom incuriosiscono i videogiocatori di tutto il mondo, inclusi gli appassionati residenti nel Sol Levante.
I lettori del noto magazine Famitsu hanno infatti premiato il sequel di The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild con il secondo posto tra le produzioni più attese. Per l'occasione, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom è stato però superato dal atmosfere di Final Fantasy XVI, che per pochi voti strappa il primo posto all'esclusiva Nintendo Switch. Medaglia di bronzo per Pokémon Scarlatto e Pokémon Violetto, mentre God of War: Ragnarok non riesce a fare breccia nel Sol Levante, risultando assente dalla classifica.
Di seguito, trovate la Top 30 integrale dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu:
1. [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 678 voti
2. [Nintendo Switch] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 673 voti
3. [Nintendo Switch] Pokemon Scarlatto / Pokémon Violetto – 663 voti
4. [Nintendo Switch] Bayonetta 3 – 583 voti
5. [Nintendo Switch] Dragon Quest Treasures – 498 voti
6. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 281 voti
7. [Nintendo Switch] Fire Emblem: Engage – 159 voti
8. [Nintendo Switch] Witch on the Holy Night – 146 voti
9. [PS4] Witch on the Holy Night – 143 voti
10. [Nintendo Switch] Sonic Frontiers – 141 voti
11. [PS5] Resident Evil 4 – 140 voti
12. [PS5] Pragmata – 136 voti
13. [Nintendo Switch] Ushiro – 135 voti
14. [Nintendo Switch] Octopath Traveler II – 133 voti
15. [PS5] Street Fighter 6 – 117 voti
16. [Nintendo Switch] Tactics Ogre: Reborn – 106 voti
17. [Nintendo Switch] Atelier Ryza 3 – 104 voti
18. [PS4] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion – 103 voti
19. [Nintendo Switch] Harvestella – 101 voti
20. [Nintendo Switch] Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – 99 voti
21. [PS5] Forspoken – 88 voti
22. [PS5] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion – 87 voti
23. [Nintendo Switch] Pikmin 4 – 85 voti
24. [PS4] Atelier Ryza 3 – 83 voti
25. [PS4] Like a Dragon: Ishin! – 82 voti
26. [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy – 80 voti
27. [Nintendo Switch] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection – 77 voti
28. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 76 voti
29. [Nintendo Switch] Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – 74 voti
30. [PS4] Resident Evil 4 – 72 voti
Cosa ne pensate della classifica giapponese e qual è il vostro titolo più atteso da qui al 2023?
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
- In Uscita su
- Switch
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Switch : 12/05/2023
- Genere: Action RPG
- Sviluppatore: Nintendo
- Publisher: Nintendo
Quanto attendi: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Hype totali: 190
