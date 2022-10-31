Zelda Tears of the Kingdom vs Final Fantasy 16: battaglia per il cuore del Giappone

I suggestivi misteri di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom incuriosiscono i videogiocatori di tutto il mondo, inclusi gli appassionati residenti nel Sol Levante.

I lettori del noto magazine Famitsu hanno infatti premiato il sequel di The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild con il secondo posto tra le produzioni più attese. Per l'occasione, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom è stato però superato dal atmosfere di Final Fantasy XVI, che per pochi voti strappa il primo posto all'esclusiva Nintendo Switch. Medaglia di bronzo per Pokémon Scarlatto e Pokémon Violetto, mentre God of War: Ragnarok non riesce a fare breccia nel Sol Levante, risultando assente dalla classifica.

Di seguito, trovate la Top 30 integrale dei giochi più attesi dai lettori di Famitsu:

1. [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 678 voti

2. [Nintendo Switch] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 673 voti

3. [Nintendo Switch] Pokemon Scarlatto / Pokémon Violetto – 663 voti

4. [Nintendo Switch] Bayonetta 3 – 583 voti

5. [Nintendo Switch] Dragon Quest Treasures – 498 voti

6. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 281 voti

7. [Nintendo Switch] Fire Emblem: Engage – 159 voti

8. [Nintendo Switch] Witch on the Holy Night – 146 voti

9. [PS4] Witch on the Holy Night – 143 voti

10. [Nintendo Switch] Sonic Frontiers – 141 voti

11. [PS5] Resident Evil 4 – 140 voti

12. [PS5] Pragmata – 136 voti

13. [Nintendo Switch] Ushiro – 135 voti

14. [Nintendo Switch] Octopath Traveler II – 133 voti

15. [PS5] Street Fighter 6 – 117 voti

16. [Nintendo Switch] Tactics Ogre: Reborn – 106 voti

17. [Nintendo Switch] Atelier Ryza 3 – 104 voti

18. [PS4] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion – 103 voti

19. [Nintendo Switch] Harvestella – 101 voti

20. [Nintendo Switch] Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – 99 voti

21. [PS5] Forspoken – 88 voti

22. [PS5] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion – 87 voti

23. [Nintendo Switch] Pikmin 4 – 85 voti

24. [PS4] Atelier Ryza 3 – 83 voti

25. [PS4] Like a Dragon: Ishin! – 82 voti

26. [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy – 80 voti

27. [Nintendo Switch] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection – 77 voti

28. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 76 voti

29. [Nintendo Switch] Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – 74 voti

30. [PS4] Resident Evil 4 – 72 voti

Cosa ne pensate della classifica giapponese e qual è il vostro titolo più atteso da qui al 2023?