ZeniMax Online sviluppa un MMORPG e un FPS per PC, PS5 e Xbox? Emergono nuovi indizi

(FYI) Zenimax Online Studios developing two AAA games with two different engines and one of them is a New IP



The first one is a new IP (MMORPG) that is being built with the new engine.



The second game is being developed by former employees of Activision, Raven Software, Dice,… https://t.co/hiinzTusCr pic.twitter.com/Fwwn5obNhQ