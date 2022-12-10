Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Qual è stato il miglior annuncio dei The Game Awards 2022?

Ai The Game Awards non sono certo mancati i nuovi annunci (ecco tutti i giochi annunciati ai The Game Awards 2022) tra cui la sorpresa assoluta Death Stranding 2, ma non possiamo non citare anche le novità legate a Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Final Fantasy 16 e Horizon Forbidden West.

Tra i nuovi annunci, anche Dead Cells Return to Castlevania, Returnal per PC, Valiant Hearts Coming Home, Hades 2, Judas, Bayonetta Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon e Crash Team Rumble, solamente per citarne alcuni. E secondo te qual è stato il miglior annuncio dei The Game Awards 2022?

