Qual è stato il miglior annuncio dei The Game Awards 2022?
di
Davide Leoni
Ai The Game Awards non sono certo mancati i nuovi annunci (ecco tutti i giochi annunciati ai The Game Awards 2022) tra cui la sorpresa assoluta Death Stranding 2, ma non possiamo non citare anche le novità legate a Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Final Fantasy 16 e Horizon Forbidden West.
Tra i nuovi annunci, anche Dead Cells Return to Castlevania, Returnal per PC, Valiant Hearts Coming Home, Hades 2, Judas, Bayonetta Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon e Crash Team Rumble, solamente per citarne alcuni. E secondo te qual è stato il miglior annuncio dei The Game Awards 2022?
